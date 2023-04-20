Liverpool target now announces he’s deleting Twitter in fresh post

Mason Mount has just announced his decision online to delete his Twitter account following changes made on the social media platform.

The reported Liverpool target has been heavily linked with an Anfield switch ahead of the summer window, with the Merseysiders understood to be keen on a midfield revamp.

Over the years I’ve thoroughly enjoyed connecting with you all on Twitter. Sadly, the platform is changing so I have decided to delete my account. You all can still connect with me on my other social media platforms here: https://t.co/WqOt5nJ8Ts Take care, Mason ✌🏻 — Mason Mount (@MasonMount) April 20, 2023

The platform has come under fire of late for the increased commercialisation taking place under Elon Musk’s stewardship.

READ MORE: ‘Biggest L’ – Deluded Manchester City fan slammed by Liverpool Twitter after viral claim

READ MORE: Sky Sports pundit says no one in PL is better than Liverpool ace at one thing

To what extent that particular aspect has played a part in the England international’s decision-making is unclear, though we can hardly blame him for taking action and abandoning Twitter.

We only hope that Mount’s mental health hasn’t been compromised by the platform and wish him all the best going forward.

Elsewhere, Jurgen Klopp’s men are set to take on Nottingham Forest at the weekend, with the Reds looking to build on a couple of positive performances in the Premier League.

Top four remains technically achievable for the Anfield-based outfit, though nothing but perfection from here on out will be enough.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions