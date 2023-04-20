Klopp calls-up ‘natural force’ to Liverpool first-team training ahead of Nottingham clash

Liverpool have called up both Ben Doak and Bobby Clark to senior training ahead of their next Premier League fixture.

This comes courtesy of the Liverpool Echo, with the Reds set to take on Nottingham Forest at the weekend following a superb 6-1 thrashing of Leeds United at Elland Road.

Jurgen Klopp is known to be a big fan of both young talents, labelling the young Scot a ‘natural force’ (as reported by the Echo) after their performances in the 4-1 win over AC Milan in the Dubai Super Cup.

Able to feature on the right-flank, we’re extremely excited to see how the forward develops and whether he could turn out to be a long-term heir to Mo Salah.

From what we’ve observed during his brief cameos at a senior level, there’s certainly plenty to be excited about when it comes to his future at the club.

The focus will be on securing a maximum return of points from our remaining fixtures, so a large supply of minutes may be hard to come by for our youngsters in the immediate future.

