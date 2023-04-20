Liverpool’s possible new-look midfield ahead of potential three-man summer spending spree – report

Liverpool are expected to have a busy summer in terms of incoming transfer activity and with our recent formation tinkering, we could soon see a new-look team lining up at Anfield next season.

The Liverpool ECHO touted how the Reds could soon look: ‘Liverpool FC (3-2-2-3 formation): Alisson; Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Alexander-Arnold, Caicedo; Barella, Mount; Salah, Nunez, Diaz’.

This new formation is heavily dependent on shifting Trent Alexander-Arnold into midfield, something that our boss has looked like he isn’t too keen on saying has happened – with him declaring the role as the ‘double six’.

If we then view this as the formation of what we will look like when we have the ball, then it’s more likely to remain the same formation we are used to – when out of possession.

However, the elephant in the room, there are also three new faces in this line-up and a replacement of the likes of Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson – with Moises Caicedo, Mason Mount and Nicolo Barella.

That suggests a strong transfer window but we clearly won’t know how likely these transfers are and how much we would have to spend in order to secure the services of this new trio.

It seems unlikely that we would see a full change of formation and three new faces thrust into the first-team immediately but, time will tell to see how likely this line-up will become.

