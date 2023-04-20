(Video) Luis Diaz hilariously had to be told by Alexander-Arnold where he was playing against Leeds

Luis Diaz hadn’t been on the pitch for Liverpool since sustaining his knee injury against Arsenal in October and it seems that the Colombian was so caught up in the excitement of making his comeback, that he forgot where he was playing.

As our No.23 greeted Jordan Henderson on his way onto the pitch, Trent Alexander-Arnold has to tell him that he was playing on the right-wing – not his usual left-hand side.

Seeing as Mo Salah normally has sole reign over the right-wing for the Reds, it’s probably strange for everyone to see someone else have a run-out there – even if just for a very short period.

Now that we have our six current attacking options available to Jurgen Klopp for the very first time though, it will be interesting to see where the 26-year-old is deployed next time he’s given minutes.

You can watch the interaction between Alexander-Arnold and Diaz (from 6:26) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

