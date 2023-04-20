Man United ready to ‘join the race’ for long-standing Liverpool midfield target – report

Liverpool supporters may start to be losing count over how many different midfielders we’ve been linked with in the past 12 months but one name that we’ve heard repeatedly mentioned, appears to now have interest from elsewhere.

As reported by Pete O’Rourke for Football Insider: ‘My understanding is that Erik ten Hag’s side are ready to join the race for Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes as they look to hijack the deal of long-term suitors Liverpool’.

Matheus Nunes has been linked with an Anfield move since last July and many have touted that he could be part of a new-look squad for Jurgen Klopp next season, should we manage to complete a transfer.

Now though, with Manchester United seemingly entering the race to try and sign the Portuguese midfielder, we may have a tougher job of convincing him on a move to Merseyside.

Even if we can still tempt the 24-year-old our way, this increased competition could also mean an increased transfer fee – which will certainly not be ideal in a summer that is expected to be full of plenty of activity.

As he’s currently earning £85,000-per-week for Wolves (via Capology), then we can expect the former Sporting Lisbon star will be after an increased wage too – should he complete a transfer.

We would still back ourselves to be the more attractive option, given the midfield overhaul and thus increased chance of game time, but a lack of Champions League football could cost us in more ways than one.

