‘Biggest L’ – Deluded Manchester City fan slammed by Liverpool Twitter after viral claim

Football fans will be more than aware of the reality that every fanbase comes attached with its fair share of problematic elements (shall we say!).

One supporter on Twitter (@Luke_MCFC) demonstrated this perfectly when bizarrely claiming that Manchester City would face Real Madrid as underdogs – more troublingly, that winning the Champions League would be ‘the greatest underdog story in sports history’.

WHAT?

Whilst we can certainly appreciate that the prospect of winning a first major European title at the Etihad will be a more than exciting one for the Sky Blues after coming so close two seasons prior, it’s utterly ludicrous to suggest that they are in any way underdogs with the resources at their disposal.

From Kevin De Bruyne to Erling Haaland, Pep Guardiola’s outfit is absolutely stacked with world-class talent, not to mention has competed at the top of the sport for several years thanks to the aid of its financial superiority over most clubs in world football, let alone England.

If the club does manage to lift the Champions League trophy at the end of the season, there’s not a doubt in our mind that it will most likely be on merit (as far as performance on the pitch is concerned) but the only underdogs in this equation come from Italy in the form of either of the top Milan clubs.

As such, it’s far from surprising that a number of Liverpool fans have had their say on the matter online.

You can catch some fan reaction below, courtesy of Twitter:

