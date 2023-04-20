£163m release clause: Liverpool eyeing ‘sensation’ dubbed one of Brazil’s ‘most exciting’ talents

Liverpool reportedly have one of the ‘most exciting’ talents in Brazil in their sights, according to a report from South America.

Torcedores have reported that the Reds are eyeing Flamengo attacking midfielder Matheus Franca, who’s also of interest to Crystal Palace, Arsenal and Newcastle.

The two London clubs are believed to have sent scouts to watch him in action in the Copa Libertadores last night, with the report not mentioning whether the Merseysiders did the same.

The 19-year-old’s standing with the Rio de Janeiro outfit is reflected in his whopping release clause of €185m (£163m).

Unsurprisingly for a player carrying such a mountainous valuation, Franca has turned plenty of heads among those who’ve seen him in action.

Chronicle Live journalist Aaron Stokes labelled him a ‘sensation’ earlier this year, while football talent scout Jacek Kulig previously dubbed him a ‘great midfielder who ‘can play almost everywhere’, hailing him as ‘one of the most exciting teenagers in Brazil’.

He only turned 19 at the start of this month but has already made 44 senior appearances and scored eight goals for Flamengo, who are the reigning Copa Libertadores champions (Transfermarkt).

His lack of experience in Europe makes it a guessing game as to how he’d fare in England, but FBref cites Porto forward Mehdi Taremi as one of the most comparable players to him.

That’s not a bad likeness at all, considering the Iranian’s tally of 23 goals in all competitions this season, with five in seven Champions League games (Transfermarkt).

Franca certainly appears to be an exciting talent, but with no indication that Liverpool have scouted him thus far – and considering his staggering release clause – this may be a slow-burning transfer link for the time being.

