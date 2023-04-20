(Video) “Oh my goodness” – Pundit says Alexander-Arnold has found ‘his role’; plays it better than Arsenal man

Liverpool supporters are already looking ahead to who could be heading through the entrance door this summer but the reinvigoration of one man, may have just saved the club millions.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Darren Bent discussed Trent Alexander-Arnold’s new position: “That’s his role. He’s the inverted full-back and because of his technique and ability on the ball, he could probably play that role better than any full-back in the league.

“That inverted full-back role, [Oleksandr] Zinchenko is unbelievable at it in terms of dropping in – Trent has got better technique than Zinchenko, his range of passing.

“If you can get the best out of Trent playing in that position, oh my goodness.”

Hearing comparisons to Oleksandr Zinchenko is certainly interesting as is the praise coming the way of our No.66, who could be set to outshine anyone else who can perform in his new role.

It’s only been a couple of game but it’s certainly exciting to consider what the Scouser in our team could go on to achieve in his, as Jurgen Klopp called it, ‘double six’ position.

