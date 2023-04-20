Robbie Fowler pays big compliment to Liverpool academy gem who’s befriended Bobby Firmino

When you’re a fledgling striker seeking to make a name for yourself at Liverpool, there can be few better endorsements to have than one from Robbie Fowler.

The Toxteth native is one of the greatest marksmen in the club’s 131-year history, with his tally of 183 goals placing him sixth on the Reds’ all-time scoring list (lfchistory.net).

Having effortlessly made the transition from academy hopeful to first-team mainstay, the 48-year-old can certainly relate to the journey that Layton Stewart is hoping to take, and he’s given the youngster a glowing compliment.

In a quick word to Neil Jones of GOAL for an article on the Liverpool under-21 sharpshooter, Fowler cheerily remarked: “He doesn’t need my advice. He’s doing well enough on his own…”.

Imagine what it must be like for the 20-year-old to hear a compliment like that from one of the most iconic strikers in Anfield history.

It’s praise that Stewart has earned, too, with the youngster excelling in the underage ranks. He’s notched 11 goals in 14 games at Premier League 2 level this season, also netting in the EFL Trophy and being given his senior Reds debut in the Carabao Cup tie against Derby last November (Transfermarkt).

The scale of his potential was highlighted by Liverpool academy director Alex Inglethorpe, who once told GOAL: “Do you want a name to look out for? Layton Stewart. He can be anything he wants to be.”

Fowler isn’t the only man to have worn the number 9 at Anfield and been captivated by the 20-year-old’s talent either – the academy gem revealed in an interview for GOAL that he’s become friendly with Bobby Firmino, who regularly sends him congratulatory messages on Instagram.

The sheer depth of quality in Jurgen Klopp’s forward line will make it difficult for the youngster to establish himself in the first team in the near future, but the impression he’s already made on legendary Reds strikers both past and present bodes very well for him at this juncture of his career.

