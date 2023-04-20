‘I think’ – Thomas Frank issues honest verdict on fresh tactical call Klopp made

Liverpool fans were marveling at the performance of Trent Alexander-Arnold against Leeds United and it seems that we weren’t the only ones, with Thomas Frank now sharing his thoughts on the decision to change the position of our No.66.

Speaking with Premier League Productions (via HITC), the Brentford boss said: “Totally agree [a temptation to play Trent in midfield], I was sitting here thinking ‘maybe play him as a right-back, but when they are in possession play him as a six or an eight’.

“Play him there [at right-back] against a team they know they will control and dominate, but against the better teams, play him in midfield. I think the future for Trent could be in the midfield. I understand how they want to play and all of that. He is doing a lot of things.

READ MORE: Liverpool star named ‘leading candidate’ for Champions League semi-finalists – report

“There are a lot of so-called experts, not me, that Trent should defend better. It’s also a little bit down to the way Liverpool play, which if they are top, then they are, for me, unplayable. One of the best teams in the world, as they have consistently shown over the last few years.

“But he is there so advanced, there are so big gaps that they have to defend. Jurgen said, [against Leeds] there wasn’t one situation where Robertson and Trent were one v one. There is always doubling up. Always someone down to help. I think that’s key as well.”

It’s certainly high praise from the Danish manager who credits not only the Scouser in our team but Jurgen Klopp as well, with a lot of respect evident by the way he is speaking.

Our boss has already described the ‘new’ position for the 24-year-old as the ‘double six’ but has been somewhat reluctant to declare that he is now a midfielder, contrary to what is being reported widely about this new role.

The way this position shift has been described by the fellow Premier League gaffer shows that this decision to bring the England international centrally when we have the ball but push him back to right-back when without it, is clearly what is happening.

Hopefully our last two positive results and performances can bring confidence into the dressing room and mean that when it comes to the next campaign, we will be well versed in playing this way and – with the potential fresh blood that should be arriving – be ready to kick on and improve with this new-look formation.

If other managers are already picking up on it, this may mean that they develop plans to stop us, but for now – we can revel in the fact that we have a new plan that appears to be working well.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions