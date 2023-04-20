Dutch football icon explains why he thinks Ryan Gravenberch should say no to Liverpool move

Marco van Basten has urged Ryan Gravenberch not to sign for Liverpool amid ongoing speculation over a possible move to Anfield.

The 20-year-old’s name has been prominent in the LFC rumour mill lately, amid reports that his entourage met with a delegation from the Merseyside club last week and an apparent desire to play in England (De Telegraaf).

However, one of the most famous Dutch footballers of all time has tried to dissuade his compatriot from joining up with the Reds, due to fears over a continuation of the lack of game-time he’s currently receiving at Bayern Munich.

Van Basten – the ex-AC Milan legend who fired Netherlands to European glory in 1988 – told Ziggo Sport (via Voetbal Primeur): “You just have to be sure that you are always in the base. Otherwise, it is far too little to make such a choice. You really have to be able to give that club something even if you sign, have added value.

“Gravenberch but also Noussair Mazraoui do not have that at the moment, so then you are just a competitor and that turns out wrong.”

Regarding a possible move to Liverpool for the Bayern midfielder, the 58-year-old said: “That is asking for the same problems. Go somewhere where you play. If you are not of added value or if you have doubts, then you should not go. Money should not be an issue for these types of guys.”

Although Gravenberch has indeed struggled for game-time in Munich this season – he’s started only once in the Bundesliga and accrued 711 minutes throughout all competitions (Transfermarkt) – that isn’t to say he’d be on the periphery at Liverpool.

As it stands, four midfielders in Jurgen Klopp’s current squad won’t be at Anfield from 1st July (Transfermarkt); while among those whose contracts continue into next term, Jordan Henderson and Thiago will both be 32 by then, so an element of playing the long game could come into FSG’s thinking.

At just 20, the Dutchman still has the bulk of his career ahead of him, while also boasting a very impressive pedigree for his age, having made 130 appearances combined for Bayern and Ajax (Transfermarkt).

When he has been given a chance at the Allianz Arena, Gravenberch has shown plenty of offensive thrust. As per FBref, he ranks among the top 5% of positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues for shot-creating actions per 90, and the top 8% for shots taken per match.

That dynamic, forward-thinking nature could well appeal to Klopp, and the youngster’s lack of starts at Bayern doesn’t automatically translate into him being similarly frustrated at Anfield if he comes to Liverpool.

If anything, a major opportunity could knock, given the significant midfield overhaul which seems almost certain to happen on Merseyside this summer.

