‘This is Football politics’ – Callum Wilson weighs in on Liverpool’s recent Jude Bellingham decision

Callum Wilson believes Liverpool are only ruling themselves out of the race for Jude Bellingham in an attempt to make Borussia Dortmund reduce their asking price for the dynamic midfielder.

Bellingham has been linked with a move to Anfield for over a year but reports recently have suggested that Jurgen Klopp is not willing to spend over £100m on a single player when his squad is in need of a huge overhaul this summer.

The German tactician is expected to instead spend that money on two or three new midfielders but Newcastle United forward Wilson believes the Reds are still interested in a move for the 19-year-old.

“Let’s be serious, they’re saying they are pulling out [of signing Bellingham] because they want the fee to reduce. This is football politics. Standard,” claimed the 31-year-old on the Footballer’s Football Podcast (via Rousing The Kop).

“Act like you’re not interested and then all of a sudden it’s like no, no, no, we want you.

“Liverpool are a top football club so you should be optimistic about getting anyone in the door at the end of the day.”

It was certainly surprising news to hear that we’ve ended our pursuit of the teenager but it’s believed that there is some hope at Liverpool that the Birmingham City man may opt to remain at Dortmund for another season meaning we could have a chance to sign him next summer instead.

With Manchester City and Real Madrid also in the race for Bellingham’s signature we can’t really see Dortmund lowering their asking price as both of those clubs often spend money likes there’s no tomorrow.

Although we would like to see the teenager in a red shirt next season we understand that more than one signing is required to ensure we don’t experience another disappointing campaign like the current one.

After being linked with the player for such a long time it would be painful to see him plying his trade anywhere other than L4 next term.

