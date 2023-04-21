(Video) Academy insider shares car rule in place for young Liverpool players; some banned from car park

Liverpool fans may not always see the work that is done at the youth levels of our club but there’s a real effort to instil standards to the academy prospects, that will benefit them in later life.

Speaking on the We Are Liverpool Podcast, Liverpool FC’s Academy Director Alex Inglethorpe said: “I’m not sure that James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Andy Robertson, the first cars they drove, there would’ve been an element of humility and I use it in a presentation with the boys.

“You can’t go into a race you’re never going to win, I don’t mean with the car, I mean with life, you can’t think ‘I am a first-team player because I have a better car’.

“We could afford to pay them more but we don’t because I don’t think that would be right, there’s something around deferred gratification than instant, you should earn it a little bit and the players know if we don’t approve of their car, they can park it in the David Lloyd (Gym) car park but it won’t be in the Academy”.

Although this seems like an almost petty move from those in charge, it will manage to keep the youngsters in line and show them that they haven’t actually achieved anything until they become full-time first-team stars.

The idea of a line of flashy cars being parked in the gym may be comical but it’s a great way to ensure only those who are mentally ready for the men’s game, are allowed the step up.

You can watch Inglethorpe’s comments on cars (from 29:40) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

