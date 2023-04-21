Alisson on Trent’s positional switch and the ‘good feeling’ in the team’s defensive performances

Alisson Becker has been one of few players in our squad that can hold his head up for his performance level throughout this season and now he’s been sharing his praise for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com, the Brazilian spoke about the defensive qualities of the Scouser: ‘This game [against Leeds] was a really good example of that – the way that we react. Not only Trent going from the midfield and then going to the side, but other players knowing that we need to have a good reaction on the counter-press or getting back to their position, buying time.

‘We dealt really well with the chances that the opponent had for counter-attacks – we stopped them so often in the game… this always gives you a good feeling on the pitch. That’s something that we want to keep with us’.

The decision by Jurgen Klopp to move our No.66 into his new ‘double six’ role has been met with widespread appreciation by the Liverpool supporters, something that the players also appear to be enjoying.

Having the 24-year-old to both be able to help the team offensively by joining the midfield but then still be able to utilise his years of right-back experience by jumping back into defence when we don’t have possession – is a master stroke from the boss.

To be able to have the time on the training pitch to install some positional changes, is a massive plus and let’s hope that we continue to see performances like the Arsenal comeback draw and the demolition of Leeds United.

Our No.1 is clearly enjoying the fact that there’s been less pressure on him saving the day for us more often than he should be and once we restore some clean sheets to the attacking improvements – the good results, performances and increased confidence should keep coming.

