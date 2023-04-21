(Image) Anfield graced with three new murals as local artwork continues to honour Liverpool greats

Anyone could soon be forgiven for mistaking the Anfield streets for an art museum and the already impressive display of murals has increased further, with three new masterpieces.

First, the duo of Liverpool’s most troph-laden player – Phil Neal – and the man with the most appearances for the club – Ian Callaghan – have both been honoured on Randolph Street.

Next, we have the club icon that is John Barnes who’s face is now adorning the side of a house on Balfour Street – in the close vicinity to our home stadium.

Finally, there’s a tribute to Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett and ‘Meatball’ Molly McCann as they have been recreated alongside the quote ‘Our City, Our People, Our Heart’, which is a reference to ‘This Place’ by Jamie Webster, this can be found a little further away from the two footballers and our stadium – on Walton Lane.

All three works have been completed by the very talented MurWalls and it’s exciting to think of where we could see his next mural be completed and what he creates next time.

You can view the images of Phil Neal and Ian Callaghan, John Barnes and Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett and ‘Meatball’ Molly McCann via @taggysbar and @scousescene on Twitter:

New mural of Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett and 'Meatball' Molly McCann unveiled in Anfield. 🙌 Our people, our city, our heart! ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/l9ZqL4ndKv — ScouseScene (@scousescene) April 20, 2023

