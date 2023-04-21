(Image) Carragher puts final nail in United’s European coffin with brutal Neville dig online

Manchester United fell apart against Sevilla and endured a painful 3-0 loss in Spain, meaning that they are now out of Europe and Jamie Carragher didn’t need much convincing to rub salt into their collective wounds.

Taking to his Twitter account, the Bootle-born pundit uploaded the same image he used after the Reds put seven past Erik ten Hag’s side at Anfield – featuring a very glum Gary Neville.

READ MORE: ‘No to Tragedy Chanting’ – Forest fans unveil brilliant new banner that will be seen at Anfield

The juxtaposition between a smug Scouser and a devastated Manc is the perfect personification of what was happening across the North West, as the goals kept flying past David de Gea and Harry Maguire at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

After Robbie Fowler mocked the failure for those at Old Trafford to secure their own ‘Mickey Mouse treble’, it’s safe to say there’ll be a fair few laughs at the expense of our old rivals!

You can view Carragher’s post via @Carra23 on Twitter:

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions