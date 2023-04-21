Fabinho on what Liverpool ‘have to do’ to keep enjoying their football and restoring ‘intensity’

It’s been a season full of false dawns for Liverpool but there’s no escaping the fact that our comeback against Arsenal and emphatic victory over Leeds United is a platform that we can build from, something Fabinho is keen to do.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com, the Brazilian spoke about the current mood in the camp: ‘I think in this moment of the season it’s really important to win the games. But I think the way we played against Leeds is something that we have to take and try to do in the next games as well.

‘We really enjoyed it on the pitch [at Leeds], our fans enjoyed as well the way we played. So yes, we will try to get better, of course, and to keep playing good football with intensity, with really good reactions. That’s what we have to do’.

READ MORE: Alisson on Trent’s positional switch and the ‘good feeling’ in the team’s defensive performances

With so few games left of the campaign, we’ve left ourselves a tough task to try and climb back up the table but we’re in a good run of form and so we should be able to secure European football – if we keep this run up.

Our No.3 has been joined in the middle of the park by Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jurgen Klopp’s formation tinkering seems to have had the desired effect so far.

Now we just need to keep this run going, secure as many victories as possible and see where that leaves us at the close of this campaign.

As simple as it sounds, more victories gives us more chance of a happy ending and thus more chance of attracting better players in the transfer window.

It’s imperative to have a good feeling within the club for this to all happen too and when you hear the 29-year-old talk about the joy that was shared at Elland Road – that’s certainly a good sign.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions