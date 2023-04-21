(Image) Fowler sends brilliant treble message to United fans after Europa League embarrassment

For anyone who didn’t have the pleasure of witnessing it live, Manchester United completely fell apart against Sevilla as they were emphatically dumped out of Europe and Robbie Fowler was quick to send their fans a message.

There had been some shouts from those at Old Trafford that once they had won the Carabao Cup, there was a chance they could first secure the quadruple – something that was quickly shifted to a treble of the Europa League, FA and League Cups.

However, many had forgotten the mocking they tried to give to us when we won the same trio in 2001 – leading to them naming it the ‘Mickey Mouse treble’.

Now that this dream is over though, our former No.9 didn’t need much persuasion to show off the fact that we managed to secure the three trophies they were suddenly so desperate to achieve – in a scathing post to social media.

You can view Fowler’s message via @Robbie9Fowler on Twitter:

Micky mouse treble 🤣 pic.twitter.com/R9ryUFWzrJ — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) April 20, 2023

