(Video) Klopp on Alexander-Arnold’s ‘slightly advanced role’ that suits him ‘really well’

Much has been made of the decision to put Trent Alexander-Arnold in a more advanced role for Liverpool and now Jurgen Klopp has been given the opportunity to share his thoughts on the decision to move the Scouser more centrally.

Speaking with the media ahead of facing Nottingham Forest, the German said: “This slightly advanced role now suits him in the moment really well, that’s good. It’s a challenge for everybody else to cover the spaces when we lose the ball theoretically, but with him there we didn’t lose that many balls, which was helpful.

“That’s it pretty much, but it’s not written in stone or whatever – why should we? He can play in different ways and how he played the last two games was really, really good, that’s true.”

READ MORE: Academy star reveals Firmino friendship; Brazilian messages him ‘a lot’

It’s great that our No.66 has added another feather to his cap and whether this new position is used every game or not, his manager is happy that we can now evolve as a team and change the way we approach certain matches.

Having different formations in and out of possession is tough to coach but the more varied ways of performing and trying to win games – the better.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Alexander-Arnold via @footballdaily on Twitter:

🗣️ "This slightly advanced role suits him in the moment." Jurgen Klopp says Trent Alexander-Arnold playing in midfield is "not written in stone" 🔴 pic.twitter.com/uFqKNAVxet — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 21, 2023

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions