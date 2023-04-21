Five players Liverpool ‘thoroughly researched’ for midfield revamp after Bellingham u-turn – Miguel Delaney

Liverpool have ‘thoroughly researched’ five midfielders as Jurgen Klopp plans to revamp his midfield this summer, that’s according to the Independent’s Miguel Delaney.

It was initially believed that the Reds had made Jude Bellingham their main transfer target for the end of the season but after Klopp and Co. made the decision recently to move on from the Borussia Dortmund star a list of five other potential targets has now been compiled.

With the Anfield outfit struggling for consistency this term and many of their problems stemming from midfield our German tactician is looking to add at least two new additions to his engine room ahead of next season.

Nice’s Khephren Thuram is one of those players being considered as he continues to impress for the Ligue 1 outfit this term and the 22-year-old is joined by Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher and Mason Mount, Joao Paulinha of Fulham and Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister on the Reds’ shortlist.

READ MORE: ‘I’ll be honest’ – PL star believes Liverpool ‘know’ Jude Bellingham is ‘going somewhere else’ this summer

The likes of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita will be able to leave the club for free when their contracts expire in the summer while Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have started to show signs of ageing this term.

The report adds that Klopp’s priority in the transfer market is to sign players that bring ‘energy and running combined with an ability to carry out’ his tactical demands.

Signing two or three players for the same amount of money that it would’ve cost to sign Bellingham does certainly make sense even if it is hard to accept that the 19-year-old won’t be a Liverpool player next term.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions