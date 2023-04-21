‘No story’ – £50k-p/w Liverpool star ruled out of an Anfield exit this summer – report

Although most attention from Liverpool supporters will be centred around any possible incoming transfers this summer, there will be several that will leave the club this but one man seems to be going nowhere.

Taking to his Twitter account, Greek sports journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos said: ‘Kostas Tsimikas does not want to leave Liverpool in the summer transfer period. Klopp does not want to sell him. As we speak, there is no story of Tsimikas leaving Liverpool’.

Although the left-back hasn’t been too hotly tipped for an Anfield departure this summer, there’s always some rumours that he could be tempted elsewhere because of the lack of real game time for the Reds.

The Greek Scouser is certainly an able deputy for Andy Robertson and to remain competitive in that department for at least one more season, is certainly a big boost for us and the man who scored the FA Cup-winning penalty.

With him reportedly earning £50,000-per-week (via Capology), the 26-year-old is amongst one of the lowest earners in our squad but clearly happy to be part of Jurgen Klopp’s dressing room.

Our No.21 has enjoyed working his way up to a ‘cult hero’ status and this will only increase as his stay on Merseyside continues.

