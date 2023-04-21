Liverpool now face serious competition from fellow PL club for midfield transfer target; ‘talks have taken place’ – GOAL

Liverpool now face serious competition in the race for Mason Mount’s signature with Premier League leaders Arsenal now ‘monitoring’ the Chelsea midfielder, that’s according to GOAL.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were believed to be ‘leading the list’ for the England international as he approaches the final year of his current Stamford Bridge deal but Mikel Arteta is looking to change that.

The report adds that the Gunners have already held talks over the Portsmouth-born star’s availability and with Frank Lampard’s side unlikely to achieve a top four finish this term the Blues will have to offload some players in the summer after splashing £600m on attempting to strengthen their squad this season.

They will of course not be wanting to sell the Academy graduate, especially not to any of their rivals, but with them running the risk of losing him for free in just over a year it’s an option they will certainly have to consider.

The threat that Arsenal pose to Liverpool’s hopes of luring Mount to Merseyside is very real.

The player himself could prefer to remain in the capital and if Arteta’s side pick up all three points against Southampton tonight their spot in next season’s Champions League will be confirmed.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have eight games remaining to try and reduce the current nine point gap to fourth placed Newcastle.

You can’t help but feel that securing a spot in next year’s edition of Europe’s premier competition will be pivotal in our attempts of signing our main targets.

