Liverpool told they won’t have to pay ‘silly money’ for 24 y/o PL star they have already ‘thoroughly researched’

Liverpool will not have to pay ‘silly money’ if they’re wanting to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea this summer.

That’s the view of ex-Red Danny Murphy who believes that the dynamic midfielder’s current contract situation at Stamford Bridge will mean Jurgen Klopp’s side could snap the Portsmouth-born talent up for a decent price.

The England international is one of five players that the Anfield outfit have ‘thoroughly researched’ ahead of the summer transfer window after ending their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

Speaking on talkSPORT (as quoted by football.london), Murphy said: “I think they [Liverpool] need two or three [new midfield players].

“Ox [Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain] will go, [James] Milner will go, [Naby] Keita will go. Mount would be good value because he’s got a year left. You’re not going to have to pay silly money for him.”

Mount is yet to agree on terms over a fresh deal and with him nearing the final year of his current contract Chelsea will not want to run the risk of losing him for free next summer.

They may therefore be forced to sell if they receive the right offer at the end of the season – even if it is to a huge rival like ourselves.

The versatile midfielder has seen his game time limited this term after new Blues owner Todd Boehly spent £600m on attempting to strengthen his squad meaning the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Joao Felix have often been preferred ahead of him.

Klopp’s side ‘lead the list’ for the 24-year-old’s signature at the moment and you can’t help but feel that Klopp could be the man to get him back performing at his very best.

