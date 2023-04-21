Liverpool told they now ‘look stronger’ after Jurgen Klopp ‘copied’ Pep Guardiola in doing one thing

Chris Sutton believes Jurgen Klopp’s decision to play Trent Alexander-Arnold in a ‘new inverted role’ has made Liverpool ‘stronger’ and has tipped the Reds to earn all three points against Nottingham Forest tomorrow.
The Anfield outfit have struggled for consistency this term and face a real uphill battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League with just eight games to play.
Alexander-Arnold is one of many Liverpool players to receive heavy criticism this term but he’s recently been operating in a central midfield role when his side are in possession of the ball and the Scouser appears to be thriving in his new position.
“This is probably the game I am most confident about this week – mostly based on Nottingham Forest’s terrible away form,” Sutton told BBC Sport (as quoted by Liverpool World).
“Forest boss Steve Cooper got a vote of confidence last week from the club’s owner Evangelos Marinakis but was told that results must improve. They haven’t. Based on what Marinakis said, I am surprised Cooper is still in a job, not that I in any way think he should be sacked. I don’t see Forest ending their 10-game winless run at Anfield, though.
“Liverpool look stronger up front now Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are back from injury and Jurgen Klopp has copied Pep Guardiola’s playbook by using Trent Alexander-Arnold in a new inverted role. It is working really well, and I can see them scoring more goals here.”
READ MORE: Five players Liverpool ‘thoroughly researched’ for midfield revamp after Bellingham u-turn – Miguel Delaney
Forest have lost 11 of their 15 away games in the Premier League this season and it’s clear that Sutton can’t see them improving that ‘terrible’ record tomorrow.
Klopp’s side returned to winning ways against Leeds United on Monday night with a resounding 6-1 victory and they’ll be looking for a similar showing tomorrow at L4.
Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta have both deployed their full-backs in inverted roles this term and with Klopp now continuing that trend Liverpool are benefitting as a result.
There’s no shame in replicating aspects of City’s or the Gunners’ game as they have both been impressive this season and the Sky Blues boss has admitted previously that he’s copied aspects of our game to help improve his own side.
Paul Merson has claimed recently that our No. 66 is the ‘best passer of the ball in England’ so it therefore makes sense to have him dictating play from the middle of the park.
We can’t wait to see him pulling the strings once again tomorrow and let’s hope for another huge three points as our pursuit of a top four finish remains far from over.
📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions