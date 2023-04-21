Liverpool told they now ‘look stronger’ after Jurgen Klopp ‘copied’ Pep Guardiola in doing one thing

Chris Sutton believes Jurgen Klopp’s decision to play Trent Alexander-Arnold in a ‘new inverted role’ has made Liverpool ‘stronger’ and has tipped the Reds to earn all three points against Nottingham Forest tomorrow.

The Anfield outfit have struggled for consistency this term and face a real uphill battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League with just eight games to play.

Alexander-Arnold is one of many Liverpool players to receive heavy criticism this term but he’s recently been operating in a central midfield role when his side are in possession of the ball and the Scouser appears to be thriving in his new position.

“This is probably the game I am most confident about this week – mostly based on Nottingham Forest’s terrible away form,” Sutton told BBC Sport (as quoted by Liverpool World).

“Forest boss Steve Cooper got a vote of confidence last week from the club’s owner Evangelos Marinakis but was told that results must improve. They haven’t. Based on what Marinakis said, I am surprised Cooper is still in a job, not that I in any way think he should be sacked. I don’t see Forest ending their 10-game winless run at Anfield, though.