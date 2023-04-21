Liverpool told 22-y/o Turkey international would be as good a signing as Gakpo

Liverpool have been told one fresh name would be just as good a signing for the Reds as Cody Gakpo and, potentially, Ryan Gravenberch.

This comes courtesy of Aad de Mos (via Sport Witness), who has suggested that the Orkun Kokcu would be a good fit for the project at Anfield.

The Merseysiders are keen on a total revamp of their midfield department, with the likes of Mason Mount, Matheus Nunes, Alexis Mac Allister, among plenty of other names, touted as options to facilitate that eventuality.

READ MORE: Klopp repeats Arsenal & Leeds decision for Nottingham clash: Predicted Liverpool team news

READ MORE: Klopp calls-up ‘natural force’ to Liverpool first-team training ahead of Nottingham clash

The Turk has enjoyed a prolific campaign in the Dutch top-flight this term, amassing 16 goal contributions (12 goals, four assists) in 41 appearances (across all competitions) for Feyenoord.

At 22 years of age, the player would tick a big box for our recruitment team in terms of supplying long-term value to the club, though we’ve yet to hear much in the way of reliable links between Liverpool and the former Groningen prospect.

We have enjoyed some recent success with the purchase of Gakpo from PSV in January – who looks set to be a formidable option for us in the long-run – so we can’t entirely rule out the prospect of a return to the Eredivisie.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions