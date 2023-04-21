What De Zerbi told Moises Caicedo about future exit amid Liverpool links

Moises Caicedo admitted to being more than a little disappointed about a missed opportunity to join Arsenal in the winter window.

A conversation with current Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi, however, changed his perspective on the matter, reminding the highly-rated midfielder – reportedly eyed by Liverpool in addition to the Gunners (GOAL) – that there will be further opportunities for a move in future.

“He approached me, we spoke and he told me to be calm. That it wouldn’t be the last club that would come in for me,” the Ecuadorian told The Telegraph. “I’d have more opportunities and he told me to keep on doing what I was doing and that I’ll see in the future I wouldn’t be sorry about staying.”

For a player of the 21-year-old’s remarkable talents – that should be an absolute given.

The Seagulls, much to their ongoing annoyance no doubt, will likely be the site of major transfer activity, of course, given how interest has spread to the likes of World Cup-winner Alexis Mac Allister (also, conveniently, Anfield-linked) and new boy Karou Mitoma.

With Mikel Arteta’s men guaranteed Champions League football at an absolute minimum, regardless of whether they lift the title or not, we’d be far from surprised to see the side’s new status give them an advantage over ourselves in the race for Caicedo’s signature this summer.

Either way, with a new contract signed to keep the player at the Amex stadium until 2027, it would be fair to expect a hefty, and potentially prohibitive, asking price being attached.

It’s not a disaster for Liverpool – we have many a target on our shortlist ahead of the summer and hopefully we’ll see a handful conducting the ‘transfer lean’ at the AXA Training Centre come the opening of the upcoming window.

