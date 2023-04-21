Real Madrid table ‘lucrative offer’ for £180,000-a-week Liverpool ace – Football Insider

Real Madrid have allegedly readied a ‘lucrative offer’ for Liverpool’s departing forward Bobby Firmino ahead of the summer window.

This comes courtesy of Football Insider, with the outlet reporting that Los Blancos will face competition from La Liga rivals Barcelona who have offered the Brazilian a ‘huge’ contract.

The legendary Reds attacker (said to be on £180,000-per-week, according to Capology) looks set to call time on his Anfield career ahead of his contract expiring in 2023.

We can more than respect our No.9’s decision to end things on a high note at L4 following several successful and trophy-laden campaigns under Jurgen Klopp.

The former Hoffenheim hitman was an integral part of one of the most lethal forward lines in history alongside Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, with his selfless play rightly earning plaudits from across the country and Europe.

New figures have since emerged, such is the nature of change, with the likes of Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota set to lead a new era under the German tactician. The evidence suggests they’ll be similarly celebrated over the next few years.

Whilst it would be highly strange to see Firmino in the pure white of Madrid, we couldn’t begrudge him one last big move for all he has contributed in the famous red of Liverpool.

