Romano confirms Liverpool have a new ‘priority’ transfer target following Bellingham u-turn

Liverpool have now made Mason Mount their ‘priority’ transfer target this summer after ending their pursuit of Jude Bellingham, that’s according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano.

The Chelsea midfielder is approaching the final year of his current Stamford Bridge deal and there is yet to be a breakthrough regarding discussions over a new deal.

Jurgen Klopp is believed to be a huge fan of the England international and the Reds are reportedly leading the race for the 24-year-old’s signature despite Arsenal recently joining the pursuit of the Portsmouth-born star.

“So, Mount remains the priority target, we can confirm what we said in February, Liverpool want Mason Mount,” Romano told the Here We Go Podcast (as quoted by The Boot Room). “Now it’s on Mount to decide his future with Chelsea, his contract expires in 2024 and if there is no agreement in June or July, Chelsea will be prepared to put Mount on the market and Liverpool will be there.”

With Todd Boehly spending more than £600m this season in an attempt to strengthen the Chelsea squad Mount is no longer a guaranteed starter but he’s a player that is fully of quality and has already showed he can shine on the biggest of stages.

His energy and creativity in the middle of the park is exactly what Klopp’s side have lacked this season and our German tactician could be the man to get the dynamic midfielder back performing at his best.

The west London outfit will not be wanting to sell their No. 19, especially not to a rival like ourselves, but they’d much rather receive some sort of fee for him than see him leave the club for free at the end of next season.

The Cobham Academy graduate has a big decision to make in the summer and it’ll be interesting to see where he’s plying his trade next term.

