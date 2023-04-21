Teenage striker who has registered a goal contribution every game this season admits he’s a huge fan of Liverpool

RB Salzburg forward Karim Konate has admitted he’s a fan of Liverpool as he continues to enjoy a hugely successful campaign on loan in the Austrian second division.

The Ivory Coast international has registered 14 goals and three assists in 17 appearances for FC Liefering this term and there will almost certainly be some interest surrounding his signature this summer.

Salzburg will certainly feel that he deserves a chance to shine in the Austrian top flight next term but the player himself has been speaking about the teams he supports.

“OL [Olympique Lyon] is my flagship club. I also like Liverpool and Barca,” the youngster told Actu Foot Afrique (as quoted by Rousing The Kop). “But Lyon is still the first of the first. Lyon is my heart, it does not move. My blood is red and blue.”

Although we understand that just because Konate has said he’s a fan of Liverpool that doesn’t mean we should go and sign him but we have completed business with Salzburg in the past and he could certainly be a player to keep an eye on.

Takumi Minamino moved to Anfield from the same club back in 2020 while Naby Keita and Sadio Mane also featured for the Austrian champions earlier in their careers.

If the 19-year-old continues to impress then he could be on the radar of Europe’s biggest clubs in the future.

