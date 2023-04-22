(Video) Alisson shows he’s a man of many talents with on-point rendition of Liverpool chant

It turns out that Alisson Becker is a man of many talents.

The Liverpool goalkeeper has proven time and again to be one of the best in his profession not just in the Premier League, but worldwide.

The Brazilian number one is also a dab hand on the guitar and can hold a tune, as he demonstrated in a recent feature with Optus Sport.

He was joined by club and international teammate Fabinho in a light-hearted discussion as to whether they agreed or disagreed on a variety of topics.

When a guitar was produced, it was handed to Alisson, who performed an on-point rendition of one of the Kop’s favourite chants, Allez Allez Allez.

Perhaps the most impressive part of all was how he effortlessly navigated the line with the swear word without resorting to saying it!

It’s as simple as this – our goalkeeper is cooler than yours…

You can catch the clip of Alisson playing Allez Allez Allez below, via @OptusSport on Twitter: