‘I heard from Liverpool’ – Bundesliga insider breaks ‘good’ Jude Bellingham transfer news

Christian Falk has refuted suggestions that Liverpool are completely out of the race for Jude Bellingham this summer.

The Merseysiders – and Jurgen Klopp in particular – are understood to have retained hope that they could still land the German’s top target in the upcoming window.

One man who could help facilitate that dream is a close friend of Jurgen Klopp’s in Slaven Stanic who could link up with Sebastian Kehl at Dortmund.

“I don’t think that, at the moment, Jude Bellingham will stay at Dortmund for another year. So that’s the bad news for Liverpool,” the BILD journalist wrote in an exclusive reveal for CaughtOffside.

“But the good news is that I heard from Liverpool that the club is not out of the race. They are still hoping to have a chance.

“They pulled out because the money around the deal is too much but at the moment no other club is paying it so they see a chance still and they have a piece of the puzzle which could help in this matter.

“Slaven Stanic, a good friend of Jürgen Klopp’s, is now still working for the management of the Liverpool boss. And now he’s in talks to become the right-hand man of Sebastian Kehl, Dortmund’s sporting director, as sport coordinator.

“And he knows, of course, about the big interest of Klopp in Bellingham and could be a middleman to bring both sides together.

“So it’s not off the table. And now there is hope in Liverpool that perhaps they could come back to the negotiating table again.

“But Liverpool are out if anyone pays €150m earlier than the Reds. However, I think this personality can help. Jürgen Klopp is always saying ‘we have no chance, we have no chance’. Don’t believe him – he’s also still hoping.”

The reality remains of course that the England international is still a £130m player and the Reds are working with a budget that wouldn’t leave them much room beyond the acquisition of the 19-year-old this summer.

READ MORE: Klopp just hinted why Darwin Nunez isn’t starting LFC games any more

READ MORE: Real Madrid table ‘lucrative offer’ for £180,000-a-week Liverpool ace – Football Insider

There’s still the slim possibility that Champions League football (and all the financial benefits it entails) could be secured, provided we enjoy a perfect end to the season, which would surely open our borders somewhat.

Given that Klopp is understood to want his transfer business done early, however, it may be something of a pipe dream to expect the additional signing of Bellingham unless FSG can arrange for some serious funding from a third-party investor.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions