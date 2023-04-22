Alongside Carvalho: Liverpool have told another young talent he can leave on loan – report

Fabio Carvalho isn’t the only Liverpool youngster who could be shipped out on loan during the summer transfer window.

Earlier this week, Fabrizio Romano told the Here We Go podcast that the 20-year-old will leave Anfield in the off-season, although he didn’t explicitly state whether that’d be on a temporary or permanent basis.

90min have since clarified that any move away for the attacking midfielder wouldn’t be a full sale, with the player being informed by Reds chiefs that they plan to loan him out next term.

Another player who’s been told he can leave temporarily is Calvin Ramsay, with Liverpool hoping to find a Premier League club to take him on a one-year deal in 2023/24.

The 19-year-old has endured a frustrating first season at Anfield since joining from Aberdeen last summer.

Aside from starting against Derby in the Carabao Cup, his only senior appearance was a three-minute cameo off the bench against Napoli when the Reds were already through to the last 16 of the Champions League (Transfermarkt).

His cause hasn’t been helped by his campaign being ended prematurely in February as he underwent surgery on an injury, with his initial medical at Liverpool uncovering a previously undetected stress fracture in his back (Daily Record).

Ramsay could well benefit from a potential loan move elsewhere once he’s back playing, but Jurgen Klopp ought to think carefully about sanctioning his departure.

As it stands, Trent Alexander-Arnold is the only other natural senior right-back at Anfield, so loaning out the Scottish teenager could leave the Reds incredibly light in that position, especially with the Englishman enjoying success in a new inverted full-back role.

If Liverpool were to bring in an established option in the summer to cement that place in the team, then it might make sense to allow the 19-year-old to leave on loan, but not beforehand.

