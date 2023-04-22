(Photos) Mystery Premier League footballer turned rapper could be ex-Liverpool ace

The mystery one-time Premier League footballer who’s been in the headlines lately as rapper DIDE could be a former Liverpool player, based on images which have appeared online.

As per Liverpool Echo, the artist prompted widespread speculation and guesswork ahead of releasing his debut single ‘Thrill’ by claiming to be a professional footballer, with a myriad of current top-flight players being guessed by people who’ve viewed the video of his track on YouTube.

The music video shows a diamond tattoo on DIDE’s right wrist, which some people noticed was identical to one sported by ex-Reds winger Sheyi Ojo – who made just 13 senior appearances at Anfield (Transfermarkt) – on the same part of his body.

Of course, that alone isn’t quite enough to positively identify that it’s definitely the 25-year-old, but it looks like it could be the one-time Liverpool forward based on our observation from the images below.

You can see the photos of DIDE’s and Ojo’s tattoos below, as shared by @centregoals on Twitter, along with the rapper’s video from YouTube: