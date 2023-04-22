Journalist reveals Ryan Gravenberch facial cue when asked about Liverpool links

Reliable transfer journalist Christian Falk noted how Ryan Gravenberch had ‘a big smile on his face’ when asked in midweek about his ongoing links with Liverpool.

The 20-year-old’s entourage is believed to have met with representatives from Anfield earlier this month (De Telegraaf), with The Mirror claiming that the Reds could potentially be ready to offer him a £200,000-per-week contract to entice him into a move.

As tweeted by the BILD reporter following Bayern Munich’s Champions League exit to Manchester City on Wednesday night, the Dutchman ‘didn‘t want to comment’ on the Merseyside club’s interest in him.

However, in an exclusive reveal for CaughtOffside, Falk claimed that the question raised a smile from Gravenberch, who he believes would be ‘very keen’ on playing for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The journalist wrote: “There was a meeting with Ryan Gravenberch’s management in Liverpool and in the Netherlands. So he is aware of Liverpool’s interest, the interest is concrete.

“I talked with Ryan after the match with Manchester City about his interest and he didn’t want to comment on it. But he had a big smile on his face, so it was clear that the Reds’ interest is an honour for him.

“He didn’t want to comment, of course, because he has a contract and he’s aware of Hasan Salihamidžić’s plan to keep him.

“But for sure, he’s not happy with the situation in Munich and he will be also discussing with Thomas Tuchel when they make the squad for next season, which I told you will be in a few weeks, and then they will find a solution for him.

“Bayern Munich is saying no at the moment, but their position on the matter isn’t set in stone. If you can get money for him, they will think about it and you saw on his face that he would be very keen to be a player of Liverpool.”

It’s no surprise that, publicly at least, Gravenberch is downplaying any suggestions of a possible move to Liverpool, with players often citing loyalty to their current club so as not to fall foul of their employers.

However, Falk’s observation about the Dutchman smiling in response to the question could put a different complexion on the transfer rumour, with facial cues sometimes at odds with the words being spoken concurrently and perhaps dropping a telling hint.

It’d be understandable if the 20-year-old wants to depart Bayern Munich, where game-time has been sparse since his move from Ajax last year.

As per Transfermarkt, Gravenberch has started only one Bundesliga match all season and featured for a mere three minutes across their four Champions League knockout round games.

Fabrizio Romano noted in recent days how the German giants want to keep the player, something Falk also referenced, but if the Dutch midfielder is truly unhappy in Bavaria and is keen on a move elsewhere, that might just play into Liverpool’s hands.

