Nott Forest fans aim x-rated chant at Trent Alexander-Arnold after first-half moment

Liverpool fans have been subjected to some horrific chanting from opposition supporters in recent months, so the classy showing from Nottingham Forest’s travelling support comes as a welcome change of pace.

The visitors unveiled a banner prior to kick-off expressing solidarities with the survivors of the Hillsborough disaster and calling for an end to tragedy chanting.

We can’t begrudge some good old fashioned banter during the 90 minutes, of course, with the away end heard chanting ‘You’re just a s*** Neco Williams!’ at Trent Alexander-Arnold after the fullback lost possession in the box in the first-half, as was relayed on Twitter by the Echo’s Theo Squires.

It’s fair to say, with all due respect to our former Red, that this is far from being the case, certainly following on from Jurgen Klopp’s decision to encourage our No.66 to invert when in possession and travel to the middle of the park.

Hopefully it’ll inspire a moment of quality to secure an opener against an incredibly stubborn side in Steve Cooper’s men.

If there’s anyone who can unlock the opposition’s back line – it will be one of the best passers in world football!

