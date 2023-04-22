(Video) Forest fans teach Liverpool’s rivals lesson in class with banner unveiling

Nottingham Forest’s travelling support rightly earned plaudits from Liverpool journalists and fans alike with their pre-match show of support to survivors of the Hillsborough disaster.

James Pearce shared footage from Anfield of a banner being unveiled reading: ‘Respect the 97. Solidarity with survivors. No to tragedy chanting.’

After enduring months of rival fans mocking victims of the stadium disaster, it’s hugely refreshing to see one set of supporters demonstrate solidarity.

Hopefully, it’s an example we’ll soon see others follow.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of James Pearce’s Twitter account: