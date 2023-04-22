Not just 2 goals: Paul Gorst noticed Jota moment which drew ‘big applause’ from Liverpool fans

Diogo Jota’s fantastic week continued as he hit two more goals to help Liverpool to a 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest this afternoon.

He repeated his feat from last Monday’s 6-1 win at Leeds, when he also netted a double, a remarkable resurgence in form having previously gone 372 days without scoring for the Reds.

He was unsurprisingly serenaded by the Kop after both of his strikes today, but it wasn’t just his goalscoring feats which endeared himself to the Anfield faithful.

Liverpool Echo reporter Paul Gorst was tweeting updates from the match, and he alluded to one moment on the hour mark when the 26-year-old was applauded by the home fans.

The journalist tweeted: “Big applause for Jota after he carries a throw from Alisson 60/70 yards to win a throw.”

Aside from his two goals, the Portugal forward’s all-round performance today was tremendous.

As per Sofascore, he was Liverpool’s joint-highest player against Forest, posting a 92% pass accuracy (24/26), winning three duels and one tackle, and making two clearances as he put in a fine shift out of possession as well as being effective on the ball.

With both of his goals being cancelled out before Mo Salah’s eventual winner, it was a day when Jota and his teammates needed to dig deep and be resilient in order to emerge with three points.

That carry from Alisson’s throw on the 60-minute mark summed up how hard the 26-year-old worked to help get the Reds over the line this afternoon.

You can see Doyle’s tweet below, via @ptgorst on Twitter:

Big applause for Jota after he carries a throw from Alisson 60/70 yards to win a throw. Here comes Nunez for Gakpo. Thiago on for Fabinho. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) April 22, 2023

