(Video) Diogo Jota quickly restores Liverpool’s lead with firmly-struck volley

Did Diogo Jota really go just over a year without scoring for Liverpool prior to the start of this week?

Having netted twice in the 6-1 win at Leeds on Monday, ending a 372-day wait for a Reds goal, our number 20 hit another double against Nottingham Forest this afternoon to make it four goals in six days.

The 26-year-old broke the deadlock just after half-time, only for former Anfield defender Neco Williams to swiftly equalise.

Aptly enough given Jota’s famine-to-feast week, the match also saw a quickfire glut of goals as the Portugal forward restored Liverpool’s lead within four minutes of Forest drawing level.

Andy Robertson floated a free kick into the visitors’ penalty area and the Reds attacker took full advantage of the absence of any marking to take the ball down on his chest and unleash a volley into the bottom corner beyond Keylor Navas.

Our number 20 is back in form at the perfect time!

You can catch a clip of Jota’s second goal below from beinSPORTS’ coverage of the game, shared via @SAIFHD27 on Twitter: