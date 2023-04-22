(Video) Diogo Jota quickly restores Liverpool’s lead with firmly-struck volley

Did Diogo Jota really go just over a year without scoring for Liverpool prior to the start of this week?
Having netted twice in the 6-1 win at Leeds on Monday, ending a 372-day wait for a Reds goal, our number 20 hit another double against Nottingham Forest this afternoon to make it four goals in six days.
The 26-year-old broke the deadlock just after half-time, only for former Anfield defender Neco Williams to swiftly equalise.
Aptly enough given Jota’s famine-to-feast week, the match also saw a quickfire glut of goals as the Portugal forward restored Liverpool’s lead within four minutes of Forest drawing level.
Andy Robertson floated a free kick into the visitors’ penalty area and the Reds attacker took full advantage of the absence of any marking to take the ball down on his chest and unleash a volley into the bottom corner beyond Keylor Navas.
Our number 20 is back in form at the perfect time!
You can catch a clip of Jota’s second goal below from beinSPORTS’ coverage of the game, shared via @SAIFHD27 on Twitter:
قووووول الثاااني جووتا
via : @SAIFHD27#ليفربول_نوتينجهام #LIVNFO pic.twitter.com/ClYIjfXRyV
— سيف يعووود من جديد (@odna27_10) April 22, 2023