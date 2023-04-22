(Video) Jota hits close-range opener after tasty Trent ball causes chaos

Diogo Jota appears to have rediscovered his best form in the famous red shirt of Liverpool judging by his latest exploits against Nottingham Forest.

The Portuguese international followed up his crucial involvement in the 6-1 thrashing of Leeds United with a well-taken effort from close-range against Steve Cooper’s men to open the scoring at Anfield.

With three goals in two games, it’s the kind of form one might imagine Jurgen Klopp will be hoping could carry the Reds back into Europe.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @ngomabest196: