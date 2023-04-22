(Video) Klopp & Gerrard appear to ignore each other outside LFC tunnel broadcaster insinuates

Jurgen Klopp appeared to ignore Steven Gerrard after emerging from the tunnel for the second-half of Liverpool’s encounter with Nottingham Forest, so one broadcaster has insinuated.

Footage of the incident in question was released on Twitter, with the German appearing deep in conversation with Pep Lijnders before passing the Reds legend on the way without a word shared either way.

We’re sure many will be quick to suggest some kind of secret feud between the pair, though we think it’s just merely a case of the 55-year-old being engrossed in tactical talks with his assistant and our former skipper being respectful enough to not intrude.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Canal + Foot: