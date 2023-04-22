(Video) Lio Gerrard scores in front of Kop at half-time as his dad watches on during Liverpool win

The sight of a Gerrard scoring a penalty in front of the Kop was a blissfully familiar one for Liverpool fans over the past 25 years.

The iconic former Reds captain scored 46 spot kicks during his 17 years in the club’s senior ranks (Transfermarkt), but today he got to watch on proudly as his son Lio did the business from 12 yards.

It’ll probably be some time before the youngster does that as part of a first-team match – he’s only five years old – but he was invited into the pitch at half-time of today’s Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest to replicate a feat his father managed many a time in red.

Lio coolly chipped the ball down the middle of the goal and into the net, drawing huge cheers from the Liverpool fans watching on during the interval, before nonchalantly walking back over to his dad as the Gerrards left the field to raucous applause.

Like father, like son!

You can see the clip of Lio Gerrard scoring his half-penalty below, courtesy of @TheoSquiresECHO on Twitter: