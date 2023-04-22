(Video) Liverpool ballboy’s clever intervention during Henderson & Niakhate scuffle caught on replay

Liverpool ballboys have caught a great deal of media attention throughout the Jurgen Klopp era – most notably Oakley Cannonier’s pivotal intervention during the Champions League comeback against Barcelona at Anfield.

It was another youngster who caught the eye this time during the 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest with @JamieHolme’s nephew spotted rolling the ball away from Moussa Niakhate as the centre-half scuffled with Jordan Henderson on the sidelines for possession of a throw-in.

A small action, though one that will have played a part in frustrating Steve Cooper’s side and perhaps helping the Reds on to an important win and another batch of three points.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @JamieHolme and Premier Sports 1: