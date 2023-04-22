Nunez and Diaz on the bench for Nottingham clash: Liverpool team news confirmed

Can Liverpool still achieve top four football will have been the question on some especially optimistic Reds fans’ minds after the convincing 6-1 victory over Leeds United.

Nine points still separate the Merseysiders from Newcastle in fourth with eight games left to go in the league season – quite the challenge facing Jurgen Klopp’s men, even if they should enjoy a consistent end to an otherwise turbulent campaign.

A win over a struggling outfit that managed to nab a 1-0 victory in a turgid outing typical of the 2022/23 season, however, could go some way in instilling a sense of belief that the unlikely could be achieved yet again.

In between the sticks, we’ve got Alisson Becker behind a centre-back partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

The midfield likewise remains unchanged with Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Curtis Jones starting against Steve Cooper’s men.

Up top, Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota have once more been given the nod up top.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is LIVE! What do we make of that XI? 🤔

