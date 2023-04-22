(Video) Mo Salah equals Fowler’s Liverpool record to put Reds in front for 3rd time v Forest

Mo Salah joined Robbie Fowler on 183 goals for Liverpool to leave them in joint-sixth place in the club’s all-time scoring list this afternoon (as per @LFC on Twitter).

After a goalless first half against Nottingham Forest at Anfield, the second 45 minutes swung one way and then another.

Both of Diogo Jota’s goals were cancelled out, firstly by Neco Williams and then Morgan Gibbs-White, before the Egyptian put the Reds in front for a third time on 70 minutes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold curled a free kick from the right into the visitors’ penalty area, with Salah holding off Felipe at the far post to divert the ball into the net via the upright.

It was a goal which showcased our number 11’s instinctive poaching brilliance and shows why he’s now level with the legendary Fowler in Liverpool’s all-time scoring charts.

You can catch a clip of Jota’s second goal below from beinSPORTS’ coverage of the game, shared via @SAIFHD27 on Twitter: