(Photo) Steven Gerrard and son Lio at Anfield for Liverpool v Forest; he was on the pitch already

Steven Gerrard is back at Anfield today for Liverpool’s Premier League match against Nottingham Forest, along with his son Lio.

The youngster, who’ll celebrate his sixth birthday next week, also had the honour of walking onto the pitch that his father graced so often, having accompanied Mo Salah as mascot when the teams entered from the dressing rooms prior to kick-off (bein SPORTS, via @mohamed14680488 on Twitter).

Eleven minutes into the game, the cameras then turned to the former Reds captain in the stands, with his five-year-old alongside him as they watched on in the hope of a home victory.

Stevie G has no shortage of cherished memories from Anfield throughout his 17 years as a Liverpool player, and today his son’s visit to the venue will also leave him with moments he’ll never forget.

You can see an image of the two Gerrards at the Nottingham Forest game below, taken from NBC Sports’ coverage of the match: