(Video) Stunning new footage shows how Anfield Road Stand redevelopment is really taking shape

Stunning new footage released by The Athletic’s James Pearce has showed the impressive progress that has been made on the Anfield Road end of Liverpool’s famous old stadium.

The stand is set to be completed in time for the beginning of next season and will see the capacity of Anfield increase to over 61,000.

From the footage it’s clear that the new stand is very much identical, albeit smaller, to the current Main Stand which was officially opened in September of 2016.

3D images of how the stand will look from the inside were released towards the end of last year with the stand facing the Kop soon able to hold 15,000 fans alone – more than the entire capacity of Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium (11,379).

The club has huge ambitions on the pitch and is expected to be busy in the summer transfer window but it’s also pleasing to see the great things happening off the pitch too.

Check the video out below via @JamesPearceLFC on Twitter: