Another twist in the Bellingham saga as 19-year-old ‘wanted Liverpool for this summer’ – report

In what is fastly becoming one of the longest-lasting and most turbulent transfer stories in modern time, definitely for our club, Jude Bellingham’s possible move to Liverpool has taken another twist.

As reported by Jacque Talbot: ‘Bellingham info – hear Liverpool had been chatting to Dortmund and Jude for ages. BVB want Jude to sign a new deal (his current one ends in 2025) but with an £80m release clause for next summer. Jude said he wanted Liverpool for this summer.

‘Liverpool did make a proposal of £85m + add-ons – reported by @JanAageFjortoft – thinking it’d be accepted because they knew Jude wanted them – and also because it’s more than BVB would get next summer.

‘But BVB said no, so Liverpool have retaliated by basically saying we’ll sign him next year for less, when the release clause is there. That is why all of the journos had a similar line the other week. The wording was chosen to get the message out there – ‘not this summer, etc’.’

In truth, it’s really hard to know who to believe and what is the news that we should or shouldn’t be listening to about the 19-year-old wonder kid.

With widespread reports stating that the Reds were not able to afford a move for the England international and that we would now be looking elsewhere, then it seemed that meant we could no longer pursue his signature.

However, this report here, which corroborates with our exclusive interview with Giannis Chorianopoulos, seems to suggest that we will still be able to get the midfielder but will have to wait a year in order to do so.

Therefore, we may have grounds to not give up hope yet and hope that the introduction of a release clause and the desire for the Birmingham-born star to move to Anfield – will all lead to a positive end.

If you thought this story was dragging on as it was, we may be in for more than a year more of these rumours – if the above reports turn out to be true.

