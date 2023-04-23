‘Disgrace’ – Jamie Carragher tells Spurs to ‘get a proper manager right now’ with Liverpool clash on the horizon

Jamie Carragher has tore into Spurs and labelled the north London outfit a ‘disgrace’ after they found themselves 5-0 down inside 21 minutes against Newcastle today.

In a game which was pivotal for both sides in their pursuit of a top four finish Eddie Howe’s men had the three points all but secured after a blistering start to the clash at St. James’ Park.

Things don’t get much easier for the side from the capital as they host Manchester United on Thursday before making the trip to Anfield to face Liverpool a week today and the Scouser has ordered for Spurs to ‘get a proper manager in right now’.

“Newcastle are brilliant, they have been all season,” Carragher wrote on his Twitter page. “Tottenham are a disgrace!

“How have they gone to back four for the first time this season, with Porro a full back that can’t defend & Perisic who is a winger.

“Get a proper manager in right now, not Conte’s mate.”

At the end of March Antonio Conte left Tottenham Hotspur by mutual consent and it was decided that his assistant Christian Stellini would take interim charge of the side.

The result leaves Spurs in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points ahead of Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp’s side now with a game in hand.

It means when Stellini brings his side to Anfield next week it really is a massive game for us and our pursuit of a top four finish.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the Italian is still in charge of the side by then.

Check Carragher's tweet below

