Commentator’s touching tweet sums up perfectly what was a ‘special day at Anfield’

BT Sport commentator Darren Fletcher has labelled yesterday as ‘a special day’ after Liverpool and Nottingham Forest fans came together to remember the victims of the Hillsborough disaster and played out a thrilling encounter at Anfield.

The hosts earned all three points despite twice being pegged by Steve Cooper’s outfit and eventually ran out as 3-2 winners.

The travelling supporters showed their class in the sixth minute of the game as they unveiled a banner reading ‘Respect the 97. Solidarity with survivors. No to tragedy chanting’ with all of those inside L4 applauding in what was a really touching tribute.

“Gutted with the result but the fact two old rivals @NFFC & @LFC provided such entertainment and drama after the two sets of fans came together as one to remember the Hillsborough victims felt very fitting,” Fletcher wrote on Twitter. “It seemed like a special day at Anfield as it needed to be #JFT97.”

READ MORE: ‘P*** off’ – Fowler sends Salah x-rated message as Liverpool man edges closer to yet another record

Too often this term (and in years gone by) we have heard vile chants about tragedies and people dying and it really is time for it to stop.

There is no excuse whatsoever to hear such chants and let’s hope other clubs can now follow suit.

Check Fletcher’s tweet below via @DFletcherSport on Twitter:

Gutted with the result but the fact two old rivals @NFFC & @LFC provided such entertainment and drama after the two sets of fans came together as one to remember the Hillsborough victims felt very fitting. It seemed like a special day at Anfield as it needed to be #JFT97 💔 — Darren Fletcher (@DFletcherSport) April 22, 2023

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions