(Video) Defoe ‘admires’ Liverpool’s £140k-p/w man – Forest performance was ‘fantastic’

Liverpool enjoyed securing a dramatic three points against Nottingham Forest but Jermain Defoe was keen to highlight the role of one man in particular, following our much-needed victory.

Speaking on Match of the Day, the former Tottenham striker spoke about Diogo Jota: “He’s someone I’ve always admired, to be honest. Even during his time at Wolves, he scored a lot of goals.

“I feel like Liverpool have missed him this season. I’ve admired him, he’s a brilliant player. You see in these clips how effective he can be.

“You see him here at the back post, you look at his profile, he’s only 5 ft 10. [He] makes first contact here, unlucky.

“Here you see where the goal comes from, first one to be alive and that’s a brave header. He sees the defenders number and gets in-front there and gets the goal.”

“Clever movement [for his second goal], getting into that zone where you’re going to score goals and really impressed by this finish – to improvise and get the finish across the goalkeeper is fantastic.

“He probably couldn’t believe the amount of time he got but to be composed like that when you’ve been out for such a long time and finish.

“He was fantastic today, really sharp. Really impressed”.

The man who earns £140,000-per-week (via Capology) hadn’t scored in over a year before his Leeds United brace and now he’s made it four goals in two games – certainly marking his return to full fitness.

We all love to see anyone score a goal in front of the Kop but when you have as many songs as our No.20 does, it’s made all the sweeter when he hits the back of the net.

You can watch Defoe’s comments on Jota (from 13:14) via Match of the Day on the BBC iPlayer:

